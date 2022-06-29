Editor:

Amazingly, Eric Bretan is now the victim in the Airport Authority race!

The Charlotte County voters are not stupid and can see he came out of nowhere with highly suspect backing and no experience to challenge our proven Airport Authority Board member, Rob Hancik.

He claims that he’s never said a word about privatization in private. Really, just how do we go about proving that?

Playing the role of misaligned and misunderstood victim is not working.


Demonizing Charlotte County voters who back Rob Hancik is not the way to win our support. Why would he think we would take his word for anything?

We the informed voters of Charlotte County will vote for someone that we know we can trust to continue doing an outstanding job for our Punta Gorda Airport, Rob Hancik. Period.

Debra Russell

Port Charlotte

