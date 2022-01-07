In his letter printed here Jan. 4, a writer said we are becoming any east coast town we eschewed when we first came to "paradise." Hear, hear.
This is 'how to become what you hate' in real time.
Here in Charlotte County, we develop now like there's no tomorrow. The elected and appointed are promoted with 'star power' and continually awarded accordingly on public sites, visual media, and in news. Even with their professional organizations cum lobbyists.
It seems there's an award given most any day. Four per day needed for every county employee to get one in a year. Not that our employees aren't still the greatest, but that culture is taking our eyes off the prize of what has lasting importance: Retaining our lifestyle, nature, wildlife, clean, clear waters, farms, culture and quality of life. You can keep it; manatee, farms, cheap living. Or you can develop a caricature of it for a tourist trap; a grind of gaudy gridlock. Two different economies and cultures.
Our resources, land, water, wildlife, elbow room, privacy, slow pace, low crime, and basic sanity are what's on the table. Our 'leaders' increasingly sit and pontificate, outsourcing decision making and justifications for decimating the master plan. Developing like Plank 9 in the Communist Manifesto:
"Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country, by a more equable distribution of the population over the country."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.