EDITOR:
This should be Charlotte County's official song.
Big Yellow Taxi, Joni Mitchell ©1969
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
With a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swingin' hot spot
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
They took all the trees, and put em in a tree museum
And they charged the people a dollar and a half to see them
No, no, no
Don't it always seem to go
Hey farmer, farmer, put away your DDT
I don't care about spots on my apples,
Leave me the birds and the bees.. Please!
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot
Hey now, they paved paradise to put up a parking lot
Why not?
Listen, late last night, I heard the screen door slam
And a big yellow taxi come and took away my old man
Late last night, I heard the screen door slam
A big yellow tractor come and took away my house
It took away my land!
Well, don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?
They paved paradise to put up a parking lot
Why not?
I don't wanna give it..
Why you wanna give it...
Why you wanna giving it all away?
Joy Zimmer
Punta Gorda
