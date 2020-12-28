EDITOR:

This should be Charlotte County's official song.

Big Yellow Taxi, Joni Mitchell ©1969

They paved paradise and put up a parking lot

With a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swingin' hot spot

Don't it always seem to go

That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone

They paved paradise and put up a parking lot

They took all the trees, and put em in a tree museum

And they charged the people a dollar and a half to see them

No, no, no

Don't it always seem to go

Hey farmer, farmer, put away your DDT

I don't care about spots on my apples,

Leave me the birds and the bees.. Please!

Don't it always seem to go

That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?


They paved paradise and put up a parking lot

Hey now, they paved paradise to put up a parking lot

Why not?

Listen, late last night, I heard the screen door slam

And a big yellow taxi come and took away my old man

Late last night, I heard the screen door slam

A big yellow tractor come and took away my house

It took away my land!

Well, don't it always seem to go

That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?

They paved paradise to put up a parking lot

Why not?

I don't wanna give it..

Why you wanna give it...

Why you wanna giving it all away?

Joy Zimmer

Punta Gorda


