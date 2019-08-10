Editor:
The Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee has come out as full blown anti-gun and anti-Second amendment.
Here's a taste of their two resolutions.
"Whereas the right-wing political extremist …". How's that for an inflammatory remark?
"Charlotte County Democratic Party supports … requiring licensing for all gun owners."
"Registration of all firearms." The better to take them whenever they want.
"Whereas, gun violence is preventable." Interesting. How?
"Supports a comprehensive gun violence prevention plan including access to mental health services." Brilliant.
We all want that. The rub comes with who provides it and who pays for it? Imagine a county absorbing that bill.
I'm not sure who they are trying to influence or what they hope to gain. These are just words, which are cheap.
The full text is available by Googling charlottedems.com/charlotte-county-democrats-vote-for-gun-safety-and-violence-prevention.
By the way, Democrats held the majority in both the House and Senate more often than Republicans over the last 40 years and did not accomplish curbing gun violence.
Wayne A. White
Englewood
