Editor:
It’s time to vote “no” to paying the additional 1% sales tax for six more years! Charlotte County government simply does not need the revenue from it.
Every project that the sales tax supposedly made possible in the past 6 years, could and should have been completed with more than ample ordinary tax funds. Instead, the biggest taxing and spending Board of Commissioners in the history of Charlotte County decided to give millions of dollars to one developer after another. Commissioner Constance acknowledged the problem when he said “We have got to get out of the habit of giving away everything for economic development.”
Charlotte County does not have a revenue problem, it has a long-standing spending problem. Our commissioners will never address it if they are allowed to hide behind the 1% sales tax.
Abuse of the 1% sales tax revenue is also noteworthy. The fund was never intended for land speculation deals, but that’s what the county did in 2016 when it used over $4 million sales tax dollars to acquire the Melbourne Street property.
The 1% sales tax hurts retirees on limited fixed incomes, and all those struggling financially. The tax burden on those individuals should be more important than gifting millions of our tax dollars to developers. End this completely unnecessary 1% sales tax, and let people keep their money to save or spend as they see fit. Vote “no” to the tax in November!
Jim Fuccillo
Port Charlotte
