Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Honorable Paul Stamoulis and his staff at the Charlotte Supervisor of Elections Office. I had the chance to work in the tabulating office this election. When I see the disarray and poor performance in other states in the voting process, I think we in Charlotte County owe our election office a big "shout out."
Lang Capasso
Englewood
