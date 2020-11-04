Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Honorable Paul Stamoulis and his staff at the Charlotte Supervisor of Elections Office. I had the chance to work in the tabulating office this election. When I see the disarray and poor performance in other states in the voting process, I think we in Charlotte County owe our election office a big "shout out."

Lang Capasso

Englewood

