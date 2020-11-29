Editor:
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the approximately 500 clerks, assistant clerks, deputies, techs, poll workers, alternates and office staff for all their hard work that made the 2020 Presidential Election in Charlotte County the resounding success it was.
Other states please take note. While some of you were counting votes days and weeks after the election, we were all finished counting vote by mail, early voting and Election Day ballots by 9:30 p.m. on Election Day. All voting locations were open and fully staffed, and we had an extra hundred poll worker alternates standing by, fully trained and ready to go.
Our elections may have been the butt of late night jokes due to the “hanging chads” of 2000, but Florida is now the leader and model for how elections are to be conducted. Charlotte County, you are an amazing group of citizens and it has been my honor to work with you as our treasured county’s “Gatekeepers of Democracy.”
Hon. Paul A.Stamoulis
Charlotte County
Supervisor of Elections
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.