Editor:

How does Winn Dixie currently get 8,100 shots to administer in Florida? Charlotte County gets 1,800?

How is that Charlotte County has the second oldest population in Florida, only behind the Villages, but we can't get our seniors, especially those who are immune compromised, vaccinated? How is it that Palm Beach County has vaccinated more than 40% of their population, but Charlotte County is at a mere 21%? Does money equal vaccination success?

What is going on in this state and this county is despicable.

Susan Reeves

Punta Gorda

