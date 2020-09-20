Editor:
The Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was created in November 1992 by resolution 92-251, which “according to the commissioners was necessary and in the best interest of the public health, safety, morals, and welfare of the residents and citizens of the county” in the Riverwalk area of District 5.
Joe Tiseo, our representative from District 5 on the County Commission, why have you not asked for input on the recent proceedings concerning the future of the Melbourne lots from the community you represent? Despite what the board says on the website, the district has poor water pressure, fire hydrant protection, and a polluted river. For some reason it appears the Board of County Commissioners has little interest in listening to the people of District 5 to find out what they feel should be approved, based on the future impact to the area.
No meetings for the local CRA have been scheduled until October. Local Commissioner Ken Doherty represents the board on this agency. The so-called local CRA does not currently exist, it has now become dominated by the Board of County Commissioners who may feel they know what is best for our district and use of the 1% sales tax. We have no voice! Help us get an input on this important decision before it is too late.
John Everson
Punta Gorda
