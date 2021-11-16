I would like to share some good news with the people of Charlotte County. There is hope for our future! I know this because I have recently had the great and true pleasure of working with some of the young people at Charlotte High School. Specifically, Director Tommy Bunnens’ band.
I came to be involved with the band because my granddaughter is a freshman at CHS and joined the Silver King Tarpon Marching Band. I had no idea how much work goes into this. These kids are dedicated. They practice during school hours, twice a week in the evening and weekends when called on to do so. They stay after school and work on their music. Their hard work is paying off because every time I hear them, they sound better and better.
I worked with them getting them fitted for dresses and tuxedos for concerts. Each and every one of them was polite, appreciative and just a pure joy to work with. These kids speak intelligently, use good grammar and are just nice!
I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to emphasize the wonderful example Mr. Bunnens sets for the students. He is great with the kids, and it is obvious they appreciate him also.
I know there is a lot in our world to be apprehensive about, but believe me when I tell you that after spending time with our youth at CHS my faith in the future of our country is restored. If you are looking to volunteer, consider the CHS Band.
