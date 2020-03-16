Editor:

On Feb.28, 2020 I volunteered at the Frontier Days event at the Historical Park in Punta Gorda, in the candle-making booth. I was fortunate to have the Leo Club of Charlotte High School to assist me.

These are community-minded teens who volunteer their time to these event. The group I worked with were very helpful, polite and fun to be around. The club sponsor is Marie Hochsprung who does an awesome job of molding these teens into the civic-minded adults of the future. Job well done!

Sharon Pressley

Punta Gorda

