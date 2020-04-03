Editor:
The Port Charlotte County libraries may be closed until April 12 but they are still serving the community. We are so blessed that the libraries are offering "curbside hold pick-up". How wonderful!
All you have to do is request an item on their website, wait until you are notified that your item is available, drive to the library, park in the new number designated "pick-up" spots, call the number posted on the pick-up sign, tell them your name and the number of the spot in which you are parked. Very quickly (in my experience) a staff member will bring out your items.
To return items just use the book drops. And even interlibrary loan items may be returned to the book drops at this time.
A huge thank you and salute to the library and their staff.
Janine Schmitt
Punta Gorda
