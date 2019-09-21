Editor:
The article in the Sept. 15 Sun opened up old wounds about the lack of decent jobs in Charlotte County.
I have watched in dismay for the 13 years I have lived in this area as the county commissioners and economic planners have focused on service-related jobs. All the shovel-ready land at the airport begs for high-tech manufacturing or medical research. Yet only the county jail keeps expanding there?
And the Sun lauds the Sunseeker project which will only add more low paying jobs?
This is the kind of thinking that keeps Charlotte County where it is, a no draw area for college grads. I watch as my friends' kids have graduated from Florida colleges, then left the area to find decent employment.
In short, Southwest Florida is educating grads for the rest of the U.S. Thus, the cycle repeats itself as the county commissars (not a misprint) bemoan the lack of low-cost housing because the service jobs do not pay a viable income. Not to mention the extravagant spending by the same commissars has boosted taxes and utility rates, raising the cost of rents and home ownership. And now $650,000 donated to United Way, which pays the CEO millions.
In closing, how about some root cause reporting on this lack of forward thinking going on in Charlotte County?
If it hadn't been for some prime mover-thinking, we wouldn't have Cheney Brothers as a job anchor. Where has that kind of thinking gone? It seems our economic advisor, Dave Gammon, has zero inkling as to what real jobs are, it seems as did his predecessors.
Guy Neroni
Deep Creek
