Most of Florida's Counties have history museums, some more than one.
We have none.
Crystal Diff, our recently resigned program coordinator of History Services, is an exceptional amalgam of education, talent, imagination, people skills and leadership.
The many and varied programs she had authored and implemented with her small band of dedicated volunteers cannot be condensed into 250 words. While her resignation is Boca Grande Historical Society's gain, it is this community's loss.
Our Historical Society has experienced many changes over the decades and is now housed in the nether regions of the Mid-County Library with a name change to "History Services."
Historical tourism is a popular and incredibly profitable endeavor. Our Tourism Board should take note.
We are blessed with glorious weather and beautiful beaches, but we also have unique histories of this area going back to the Calusa and before, as well as some interesting local stories.
The Charlotte Sun had printed wonderful articles and editorials of support for a History museum.
A history museum on the former Henry Street Library would be a perfect trifecta of a "history corridor" with the museum, the history park and the new library.
The Military Heritage Museum, the Visual Arts Center and Fisherman's Village with its own interesting antecedents, completes it.
Now the former library falls into disrepair every day it is not used. 2021 is our centennial year and we have no history museum.
