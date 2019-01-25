Editor:
The Sun ran a great Viewpoint piece on Jan. 9 about charter schools, and all should read it for themselves.
The author, John Doner, lays out the benefits of charter schools. The bottom line is charter schools do a better job of educating our children in many ways and at a lower cost than our Charlotte public school system. No surprise there.
For all those who voted "Yes for Sucess" not only will your taxer not go up by $90 per year as promised by unions and administrators, but the tax will never go away, it will not yield any increases in test scores just teacher and administrators salaries.
We need more charter and less traditional public schools.
Chas Seybold
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.