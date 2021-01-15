Editor:
Anxiously anticipated, eagerly awaited Covid vaccines are arriving. Vaccination requires an appointment. An appointment requires registration. Registration requires appointment availability.
Appointment availability appears in scattershot manner and goes faster than fast. Reporters interviewed the first recipients of Charlotte County’s vaccines. Two different snowbird couples happily stated they timed their Charlotte County arrivals to coincide with their appointments. A tourist voiced relief from concern about infecting or being infected by those to be visited. Another couple espoused coming to Charlotte County to avoid sitting in line overnight in a beach chair in Lee County where they actually live. No Charlotte County year-round residents were interviewed?
A moral dilemma? Herd immunity necessitates a certain percentage of the population either contract or get vaccinated against Covid. So it behooves all to want most (that “percentage”) to get vaccinated here, here and everywhere. How? Will Charlotte County vaccines equal its year-round population?
Include seasonal visitors? What happens to vaccines leftover in visitors’ home states or counties? Will Charlotte County year-round residents have to travel (at great risk during a pandemic) outside Charlotte County or Florida for vaccines leftover elsewhere? Charlotte County Health Department?
MaryLou Proudfoot Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.