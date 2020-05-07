Editor:
As a parent sending my children to our schools, I have seen many things over the last 17 years. As a candidate for School Board I have many concerns. One I would like to address is our library and our textbooks.
Most parents are unaware that there is pornography in our school libraries. Any student can request and check these books out. No parental permission required. These books are graphic and describe sexual encounters in detail. They encourage children to experiment and engage in sexual activity. They are also illegal to distribute to minors.
Our school system commits a felony every time they check these books out. We should get rid of these books and replace them with books promoting decency and family values. Our School Board is aware of this but does not see the problem. Parents' complaints about this are ignored. I will change that.
We also have a problem with some of the textbooks used in our classrooms. They are written and formatted in such a manner as to indoctrinate our children. The bias in these texts favors Islam over Christianity, introduces children to the LGBTQ agenda and encourages them to question their own gender identity. These are not the values that we should be teaching in school.
We will be buying new textbooks soon to incorporate the best standards into our schools. We should make sure we are not buying from the same companies that promote these agendas. These books need to go.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.