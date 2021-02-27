Editor:

Thank you for your article on my wife Michelle Kasanofsky. Her passion and love for her students and her music is manifested every day of her life.

The response that you received from Mike Riley of the school district that there was no intention to remove any music course in their schedule was not true. That is exactly what they did and told my wife to like it or lump it. Had she not taken a leave of absence there would have been no changes to her class schedule.

She has built that program from scratch over the last 22 years. Mike Riley and the school district should check their facts.

Neil Kasanofsky

North Port

