Editor:
We have a child at L.A. Ainger and a grandson at another school in Charlotte County. I feel compelled to share with you about our school district and the handling of everything related to school during this unprecedented COVID-19 shut-down.
Things may have felt disorganized for the teachers and staff at times. But, from the parent and child side, it has been amazing. I have family, co-workers and clients across the U.S. and Canada. Since we’ve all been in the same situation of “school at home,” of course we have been comparing notes coast to coast.
LA Ainger and Charlotte County Schools have done the best job at handling this situation as any district and school that I’ve heard of. And I’ve heard from many parents. School districts that were touted to be the best in the nation pale by comparison to what this team has pulled off.
The level and clarity of communication can be a model for all. We never felt confused or anxious about what to expect or how to get help. By the time we were having a question, the answer was being delivered! Even those communications that we just touch points and encouragement were so very important. I’ve personally guided large companies through change management of an organization and in building business continuity plans. Ainger and CCPS get an “A+” in both arenas.
This will be one for the history books and your chapter is outstanding.
Kathleen Mortensen
Port Charlotte
