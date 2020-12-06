Editor:
Mosaic would like you to feel everything they do is to improve the environment. They contribute over $20 million in taxes. Might this help get certain grants and privileges?
In 2014 the DEP approved mining in DeSoto county, presenting no problems. Money and lobbyists can achieve many things, including the influence of state senators!
1) Mosaic has requested 18,000 acres in DeSoto County be reclassified from farmland to mining. Then requested a special magistrate to hear both sides.
2) In 2008 the commissioners in Manatee, turned down their request to add 3,600 acres, after the people said no. Mosaic filed a $617 million suit, and a year later the commissioners voted for the extension. Why?
3) In 2014, DEP claims no problem mining phosphate. Yet ruled Charlotte County would have to drill deep wells to bury mineral deposits from well water. Is this a double standard?
Examples of protecting our environment:
A) 1971 release from a mine of contaminated water that killed 90% of the fish on 108 miles of the Peace River.
B) 1994 accident of the predecessor IMC-Agrico with 500 million gallons of slime water accidentally released.
C) 2016 sink hole at the Mulberry facility releases 215 million gallons of water into the aquifer on the Hillsborough- Polk County line. Phosphate mining does cause sink holes.
The attorney for DeSoto has asked for help to defeat this project bordering Horse Creek. A source of pure water to the Peace River and our wells. Charlotte County, needs to join this conversation before big money wins out.
John Everson
Punta Gorda
