Once again, the Charlotte County representative is spreading misinformation. She implies that the only part of the tax increase that will be spent on sidewalks is $25. People believe that.
Her figures don't add up. A mile of sidewalk costs $680,000. So all they could do with $25 is build a third of a sidewalk a year. Once all of the increase is in the budget, there is no limit on what can be spent on anything. If the MSBU was willing to spend $350,000 on 12 signs, how responsible are they?
Recently, they allocated $275, 000 for design of five miles of sidewalks. If they can only build one-third of a mile a year, it will take 15 years to build the five miles. So why are they buying design of five miles of sidewalk now? Why are they developing a sidewalk plan if they don't have the money to build one?
The $25 figure is a convenient number chosen by the county as a budget estimate, not a limit on spending. It is misleading.
Why is this happening in the off-season when many of our residents are gone? Why did they not postpone the June 10 meeting when they knew they could not accommodate all 230 of us? They were told a week ahead of time that they needed a larger room. Why did the county tell us over and over that beautification money can't be spent on sidewalks and then after the vote at the Monday meeting, say that actually the $1.6 million beautification money can be used on sidewalks?
If so, then why not spend it on streets and/or bridges? Why is the county insisting on building sidewalks at a time when they are asking Rotonda residents to bear the burden of a quadrupled tax? Why "save" our increase while spending it on expensive sidewalks that serve very few? Almost 1,000 people have signed a petition against sidewalks. No means no.
Diane Shaw
Rotonda West
