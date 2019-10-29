Editor:
Residents of Charlotte County who live in MSBU areas will not benefit directly or indirectly from the one cent sales tax. In order to benefit we must use the services that the county officials deem as a rightful recipient of our tax dollars. Most of us here in rural Charlotte county don't use parks or whatever else the county has planned. A library is on the list but rather far down. Road widening and repairs are shown, but shouldn't roads be funded by the general fund? We who live in MSBU areas pay into the general fund plus the MSBU but don't seem to see any improvements in our areas.
Folks say it's only a penny on each dollar but buy a car or piece of equipment and you start to wish you live in Lee County.
The county's lame argument is "if you use the roads you benefit." So do the trucks heading for the Walmart warehouse in DeSoto County who fill their tanks elsewhere.
Sales tax vs property tax are economically two different forms of taxation. Now let's add in the extra funds collected for the MSBU. Sales tax on purchases affects all economic levels. Higher level folks don't buy more toilet paper than lower level people. More expensive, larger homes are taxed higher than smaller homes. MSBU areas pay by lot. Parks and public lands pay no taxes.
Once a tax is increased the county keeps it ad infinitum. Rural Charlotte County communities have taxation with no representation.
Arlene Krasny
Punta Gorda
