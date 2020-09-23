Editor:
S.W. Kingsway Circle. Approximately two-thirds of this loop is in DeSoto County, The other third is in Charlotte County.
DeSoto portion is well maintained. Charlotte County is not. It is in a dangerous condition. Many deep pot holes await to ruin your tires. It is impossible to see them when the road is flooded at this time of year.
When I contacted Charlotte County, some time ago, and questioned the neglect of this portion of the loop, I was informed that the road was put in by the contractor who built the houses along that stretch, and was not built to code. It is deemed a private road, not their responsibility.
All it will take, is for one vehicle to damage a tire in one of those pot holes, drive out onto I-75, up to 70 MPH, and the tire lets go. Death or injury could result.
It is time Charlotte County accepted responsibility for this short stretch of road, and dealt with the problem, instead of ignoring it, and hoping it will go away. Their answer to the problem, “go round the other way.”
Action from Charlotte County, after all these years is unlikely, so don’t hold your breath. The safety of the residents of Lake Suzy is at stake. Do they care? I doubt it.
William Tobin
Lake Suzy
