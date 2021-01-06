Editor:
I have to congratulate the Charlotte County Health Department on their handling of the administration of the Covid-19 vaccination for those of us that are 65 and over. Although the website for obtaining an appointment was up and down because of the heavy traffic, I was able to make an appointment for the following day.
After seeing the photos from Lee County, and the total chaos at their vaccination site, I wasn't sure what I would find. I drove to Harold Avenue Park and I was amazed at the smooth efficiency of the health providers. I was checked in quickly, and directed to follow the car in front of me to the injection site. This took about 30 minutes. I received the vaccination without ever having to leave my car. I received verbal follow up instructions and my proof of vaccination card and then was instructed to drive to the inner parking area, wait 15 minutes to be sure that I had no allergic reaction, and then I was free to go.
Total time from start to finish was about 45 minutes. Charlotte County should be the model of how to get people vaccinated. Way to go!
Dale Tippit
Port Charlotte
