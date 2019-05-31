Editor:
I may be mistaken but last time I checked the Constitution, we citizens still are afforded First Amendment rights. I also believe the sworn oath of includes swearing to uphold the Constitution. So assuming I didn't sleep through two-thirds of the states ratifying its repeal. Then someone please help me understand.
How is it the sheriff can prevent the public from recording video in the lobby of the Airport Road building. This is our right.
How is it the sheriff is abdicating his duty to uphold the Constitution and instead enforcing a bureaucratic "facility rule" that was never brought to the public via the dais?
Stephanie Gibson
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.