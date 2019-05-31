Editor:

I may be mistaken but last time I checked the Constitution, we citizens still are afforded First Amendment rights. I also believe the sworn oath of includes swearing to uphold the Constitution. So assuming I didn't sleep through two-thirds of the states ratifying its repeal. Then someone please help me understand.

How is it the sheriff can prevent the public from recording video in the lobby of the Airport Road building. This is our right.

How is it the sheriff is abdicating his duty to uphold the Constitution and instead enforcing a bureaucratic "facility rule" that was never brought to the public via the dais?

Stephanie Gibson

North Port

