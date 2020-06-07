Editor:
Is no one concerned with what appears to be a high death rate in Charlotte County to the number of identified coronavirus cases. Each day the Sun publishes the number of cases and the number of deaths. Charlotte County has the distinction of having a rate of 13%. The State of Florida hovers around 4.5%.
Why is there no news on where these people are being treated, how prepared are our hospitals and which hospitals are accepting coronavirus patients. I haven't felt the need to be tested, but from what I read in your paper, it's not easy.
I would like to see more factual reporting on the impact of this pandemic on our community.
Stella Wagner
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.