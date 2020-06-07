Editor:

Is no one concerned with what appears to be a high death rate in Charlotte County to the number of identified coronavirus cases. Each day the Sun publishes the number of cases and the number of deaths. Charlotte County has the distinction of having a rate of 13%. The State of Florida hovers around 4.5%.

Why is there no news on where these people are being treated, how prepared are our hospitals and which hospitals are accepting coronavirus patients. I haven't felt the need to be tested, but from what I read in your paper, it's not easy.

I would like to see more factual reporting on the impact of this pandemic on our community.

Stella Wagner

Punta Gorda

