Editor:
It would appear reasonable that given the recent federal funding of $32.9 million for Charlotte county Covid-19 aid, spending a small portion of these funds on upgrades to our existing rural park amenities would be worth its weight in gold.
With the recent and grim escalation in Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, residents are also experiencing a corresponding rise in the “cabin fever" curve. The CDC supports limited social interactions outdoors (with specific outlined precautions) as a safer alternative to congested indoor spaces to preserve our physical and mental well being. We have a perfect opportunity now to direct some spare change to promote this practice. What good are these rural parks or “would be gems" without a single toilet, picnic table, or bench?
We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars already on refurbishing existing city park bathrooms and other amenities for a second or third time and can’t seem to even get a single toilet placed in others. Covid isn’t going away, at least not in the near future. Why not invest in some immediate simple upgrades and include long range cost effective planning to avoid exorbitant maintenance or refurbishing costs (think recyclable plastic benches, picnic tables, compostable toilets, strategic shaded protection, navigable walking trails, etc…). Our county neighbors to the north and south of us have already seen the light. Shouldn’t Charlotte County taxpayers enjoy the same simple courtesies?
Teresa Martin
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.