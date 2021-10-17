Once again the Charter Review met. This month I proposed two items.
The first item limits the commissioners and/or the sheriff from delegating legislative or judicial authority to the county attorney or administrator. If there was any separation of powers, commissioners would only have the opportunity to delegate legislative or executive. To which branch do commissioners belong? The attorney and administrator can make rules that are enforced as laws and order deputies to enforce them. The judicial authority has somehow also been transferred to the attorney. She sets up administrative appeal courts, pays the magistrate and sends an assistant attorney to take the side of the county over the taxpayer.
The second item was an elected Charter Review Board. Election of the board offers a more direct role by the people in potential changes to the rules guiding their own county government. Many highly qualified individuals with extensive understanding of the proper functions of government, normally having little chance of being appointed, would be able to run.
A candidate, running for the Charter Board could be announcing the review meetings to potential voters and even explaining the purpose of the meetings. In Charlotte County a majority of the people don’t even know we have a charter, much less that there is a review of that charter every six years. If someone takes the time to run for the Charter Review Board, they’re less likely to resign early as is happening this year with the loss of already four members.
