Editor:
As a regular user of Punta Gorda airport, I am upset by the lack of planning of the Punta Gorda Airport and its CEO James Parish. Mr. Parish states that the airport is only required to have one fire truck operated by one person. That is poor planning.
What about if other airline wants to offer services to and from the airport with bigger aircraft? What about if a big airliner declares an emergency and has to land at PGA? Mr. Parish wants to go the cheap way and stick to the minimum, He didn’t learn from the current pandemic with hospitals and government agencies having the minimum protective gear and masks. Maybe to cut costs his salary should cut by one third.
Tony Espinosa
Punta Gorda
