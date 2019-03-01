Editor:
The word socialism seems to have a negative connotation in the eyes of some politicians. But for the majority of Americans we benefit from socialism through programs like Medicare and Social Security. The definition of socialism is a political or economic system where the wealth of a country is shared by all, especially those who are not in the 1 percent of the population. That is why it would be political suicide to consider ending these programs.
This brings me to golf, which has a handicap system that is designed to level the playing field and make the game fairer for everyone, irrespective of one’s ability. So this handicap system would constitute a form of socialism and I am sure that a low handicap golfer feels they are being penalized and the high handicapper is being rewarded, but this is golf.
Now, in the pros there is no handicap system, everyone is treated the same similar to the 1 percent of our population.
That’s not to say that some people don’t try to rig the handicap system for their own benefit, not unlike those using Medicare and Social Security, but golf is based on honesty and integrity and anyone who plays the game knows that if you are willing to cheat at golf you are willing to cheat in life.
Our president loves playing golf and I am sure he understands and respects the rules, but do you honestly believe he is a 3 handicap? Or that he weighs 230 pounds?
George Baille
North Port
