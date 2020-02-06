Editor:
Saturday, Jan, 25 wasn't any average Saturday for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. This was the first annual fundraising event, TREK for CHEC where a 10K/5K run and 5K fun walk took place at Alligator Creek Preserve in Punta Gorda.
While runners and walkers were competing for trophies and medals, live music by Tiki Tom Watson, entertained the crowd of visitors and supporters. Artists Shelley Bell and Nancy Conti were present at the Caniff gift shop art exhibit. The musical group Counter Parts, a local band, entertained customers as they viewed art at the Caniff Center.
Following the race, participants and their supporters enjoyed free hot dogs, compliments of "It's a Hot Dog Day" operated and owned by Dawn Haymans. UF/IFAS extension agent Betty Staugler announced awards and Mayor Nancy Prafke delivered a wonderful speech about our local environment and natural treasures such as Alligator Creek Preserve.
CHEC wishes to give special thanks to Beach Bum Timing, Zoomers, John Aspiolea of Charlotte Harbor Preserve, FWC Sawfish research team, the Foot & Ankle Center, Jodie's Sweet Shoppe, It's a Hot Dog Day, Tiki Tom owner of the Bean on 41, Harbour Graphics, Mayor Nancy Prafke and wonderful volunteers for making this first event a successful one. Thank you for coming out to support our organization. Be sure to CHEC out more upcoming events and educational programs on the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center website at www.checflorida.org. Doris Button, CEO.
Doris Button
Punta Gorda
