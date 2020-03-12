Editor:
I wonder why so many “anti-Trump” letters to the editor have been appearing for the last several months. Could it be ‘free advertising’ for the Democratic party? I skim over these letters as many are inappropriate, hateful, full of misinformation, and lacking in thought provoking policy ideas to improve our country.
Various politicians will gloss over their policy ideas and include very few details. A good policy should be “sound, logical, flexible and should provide a guide for thinking in future planning and action.” How much will their policies cost me? Do the math. How will these policies improve my life? How will these policies affect my freedoms? Are their policies fair or do they represent special interest groups?
Check out the candidate’s website. Be an informed voter. How do the media and politicians relate to me? Are they using propaganda to manipulate my opinions and actions? Are they using “charged up language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is being presented”?
Examples of the characteristics of credible internet sources can be found at https://uknowit.uwgb.edu/page.php?id=30276 If you end up having more questions than answers or don’t feel “right” about that candidate, don’t vote for that person. Unfortunately, we have become mentally lazy and blindly follow the same sources of media outlets. It is important that we have thoughtful, respectful policy debates, not the relentless anti-Trump diatribe.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
