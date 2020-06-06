Editor:
There is a lot of false information out there. Do not believe the lies. Check the facts look up the documents.
On Dec. 30, 2019 D. Li Wenliang notified doctors of a new outbreak resembling SARS.
China notified the W.H.O. of the outbreak on Dec. 31, 2019. (No cover up).
The W.H.O. notified the C.D.C. of the outbreak on Jan. 3, 2020. (Trump calls it a Democratic hoax).
The Covid-19 Genome was fully sequenced on Jan. 11. Confirmed from animals and not man made. (Shared information no cover up).
On Jan. 30 the W.H.O. declared a global public health emergency. (Trump says no worse than the
flu).
The first death in the United States was on Feb. 6. (Trump says one death no big deal. (Tell that to
the family of the person that died).
President Obama handed down the manual for managing a pandemic. (Mitch M. lied and denied it existed one day then confirmed it existed the next day). Trump was given this manual which included detailed directions to follow to save Americans. Trump did not follow these guidelines causing thousands of unnecessary American deaths.
Trump's lies have been a stain on America, but they did not cost valuable American lives. How many people must lose loved ones, family or friends. How many brave health care workers, paramedics, firemen, police officers and other volunteers must die before we act. Vote and remove this pathological lying narcissist from office before it is too late.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
