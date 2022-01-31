Editor:

A recent uninformed letter writer blames president Biden's stopping the Keystone pipeline, and banning the sale of oil and gas leases on public lands for the rise in prices.

Fact: less than 10 percent of the pipeline was completed when it was shut down.

It was a long way from completion.

Fact: 100% of the tar sands oil that the pipeline was going to carry was destined to be exported out of the USA.

Fact: there is no ban on the sale of oil and gas leasing, what president Biden did was raise the cost of those leases.

There are many ways to fact check before writing, but as we all know many writers refer FOX instead of facts.

Jean A Del Bonis

Rotonda West

