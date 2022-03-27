Why would a Lee County resident care about the Charlotte County Airport Authority election? I am a longtime airport tenant and aircraft owner so I have a vested interest that the airport stays fiscally sound and provides adequate facilities for our transportation needs.
There are two seats up for election this year for the Charlotte Country Airport Authority, Robert Hancik and Kathy Coppola. There is little information available on Hancik’s opponent Breton and while Coppola was re-elected in 2018 she said that after 30-plus years on the authority that was her last time to run. There is no biography posted on the Supervisor of Elections web page for either Breton or Coppola.
Breton, in a Daily Sun electronic article accused the Airport Authority of not being transparent and lacking in “community sharing” and a “toxic environment." I might deduce from this rather vague statement that if elected the privatization of the airport might be on his agenda and we have already gone through that item.
The last election was nasty and this one is already starting out with the intention to change the direction of the airport which is a highly successful entity in Charlotte Country.
Hancik has proven himself and Stan Smith brings an extensive aviation background. Coppola has had 30 years and what has she really done? Please don’t be swayed by negative rhetoric in evaluating the candidates. Look at the facts!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.