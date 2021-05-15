Editor:
The indignant Republicans versus Liz Cheney keeps bringing to my mind the fable, The Emperor’s New Clothes. The story tells of the emperor parading around in his birthday suit of clothes that are invisible to those who are stupid and incompetent.
Not wanting to look dumb, all his minions ‘see’ the clothes and perpetuate the lie. Then, one brave soul points out the truth that the emperor has no clothes on and is the idiot in the fable, which, of course is fantasy unlike ‘real’ life, all of the people realize they’ve been fooled although the emperor keeps parading on. In ‘real’ life the minions still fear looking stupid and incompetent by seeing the truth. I don’t know why I keep thinking of that fable.
Stan Kapuchinski
Punta Gorda
