Editor:
What! Can it be true that the County Commission is seriously considering the approval of chicken coops in our populated residential neighborhoods?
Ironic that they held the discussion on the same day they expressed such concern for the water quality in the county caused by nitrates generated by poop.
Chickens are poop machines where the droppings cannot be removed like doggy poop by an inside/out plastic bag.
Chickens are known to be carriers of such diseases as Fowl Cholera, Coccidiosis, Avian Influenza, Fowl Pox, Newcastle Disease and Salmonellosis according to results of an internet search of communicable avian diseases.
Are the proposed chickens to be considered pets, comfort hens, vote getters? What if the chickens get loose and and jump the fence. Did you ever see "Rocky" trying to catch the chicken in the original movie? Good luck on that rodeo.
If my neighbor follows the proposed rules to harbor chickens, will my vigorous protest of the application prevent its approval, or will that be just a formality of the County Commission telling me I am going to have unwelcome disease bearing neighbors I don't want?
If you agree with me, tell the commissioners. They seem inclined to approve this bad ordinance.
I know that the rats and snakes are for it.
Clif Kewley
Port Charlotte
