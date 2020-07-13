Editor:
I wish to provide some perspective to the community regarding a recent letter to the editor. I did not plan to portray any negative position toward dogs in a recent statement. As an animal lover, I was only stating the fact that dogs have more known diseases transmittable to humans than chickens, regardless of being under the care of a veterinarian. I often compare dogs to chickens because dogs are a common family pet. So, chickens can be a safe pet too!
Likewise, I have been blessed with a family dog my entire life and most of my friends have four-legged family members too. At the moment, I have two dogs and a new puppy, all of which are loved and cared for just like my chickens. Even though my dogs could carry more diseases than my chickens, it does not stop me from allowing my dogs to lounge on my couch or cuddle in my bed.
The risk of contracting a disease from a dog or chicken is relatively low, yet preventable by handwashing and maintaining a clean environment. Dogs and chickens are domesticated animals, both capable of living alongside humans. With that said, why are chickens not looked at as a pet the same as a dog?
If you have further questions, please contact charlotteCLUCK@gmail.com.
Melissa Aniskewicz
Port Charlotte
