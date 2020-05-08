Editor:

How naive are people? No matter what the child king does, he gets a pass.

A few examples include: Siding with Russia on everything, obstruction of justice, attacking gold star families, cuddling up to dictators while pushing our allies away, etc. Now comes the Covid-19 situation where the child king and his private propaganda station (Fox) wasted two months yelling Democratic hoax, it will just vanish quickly.

Even the Russian foreign minister said Trump's response was too little and too late. Why didn't he authorize the war powers act sooner. Nurses still don't have the needed testing supplies and PPE they need. We wouldn't have about 55,000 dead at this point if he would have listened to the numerous warnings he was given in January.

During Trump's so-called halt of flights from China, 44,000 were still flown in. The information press briefings have turned into the Trump Show where he brings up using household cleaners as a possible solution. Really! By the way, we could sure use the $1.2 trillion the Republicans gave away to the CEOS for bonuses and stock buy backs in the middle of an inherited bull market.

Don't blame the WHO. You wouldn't have listened anyways. Always blaming everyone but the child in the mirror. All hail the child king!

Jack Kader

North Port

