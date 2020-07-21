Editor:
I have seen cars from N.Y., N.J. Penn., Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, and East coast beach goers when out and about or at the beach. We had riots, demonstrations, protests (large groups in close contact) not concerned about sanitary needs or social distancing.
The young folks are blamed for going to the bars. Not their fault. The suits in the counties need to visit the bars for compliance; if not close them, and if they are leave them open.
Testing is increasing with a good amount of the positives being asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. With increased positives there is herd immunity. Personal responsibility imperative. I think schools must open. Children do not get the virus as readily and are not spreaders according to many cited studies.
So important for identifying abuse as I believe school is one of the most frequent reporters of abuse. Children with disabilities need school. Face to face in person teaching is much more effective. Computers not available to all students. It is imperative our children be educated. Large amounts of tax dollars goes to schools/education. Earn your salary or refund taxpayers their money.
The whole thing has become a political football at the expense of the children. Disgusting!
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
