Editor:
It is my understanding that the American population is not reproducing itself at a self-sustaining rate. That being said, why do we oppose the introduction to our economy/society of the multitude of children being sent by desperate parents into our nation whose Statue of Liberty welcomes the poor etc.
As of today, we have 4,200 young people who have traversed hundreds of dangerous miles to be in the country of the land of the free. I would suggest that we do what we can to assimilate them. Who would be more loyal and receptive to our values? If not accept them, what do we do with them? Send them back to whatever awaits them? That is not who we are!
Looking at it economically. These young children could be the offset to the aging population of our society. Given the fortitude that it took for them to undertake their journey, I suspect that we would add some incredible people to our melting pot. We need to get beyond the observation that they are brown or black and realize that they are human beings wanting to share and to contribute to what we call the American dream.
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
