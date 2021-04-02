Editor:
I am the director at Children’s Christian Center. Inc, a daycare located at 2733 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
I am writing this letter to you because I want to share with our community how even though we have all struggled during this pandemic, our children here at the center have had little to no effect during this difficult time, they are very resilient. We have stayed open by taking all measures dictated by the CDC.
During this pandemic, adults have been fearful but our children, who see the life with different lenses, have continued to be very happy and always eager to learn every day. They have learned to keep distance, they have learned to wear masks, they have learned that everything has changed, and yet they are still the same happy children. This shows us that the children are our future generation and that they will know how to face difficulties much better and will keep our world better and will know how to make better decisions.
I would like to mention the amazing job that the daycare teachers are doing staying at the forefront by facing the difficulties and providing our services so our heroes and front-line workers can continue to provide their indispensable service to our people. We are very proud and honored to have them and our scientists who have worked tirelessly to achieve a vaccine to fight this virus.
Isabel M. Hernandez
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.