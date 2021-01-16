Editor:
Children should grow up conscious of being God’s children. Having children entails supreme responsibility.
Respect of the child for his parents arises, not in knowledge of the obligation implied in parental procreation, but naturally grows as a result of the care, training and affection which are lovingly displayed in assisting the child to win the battle of life.
A child is wholly dependent on his parents and the associated home life for all his early concepts of everything intellectual, social, moral and even spiritual, since the family represents to the young child all that he can first know of either human or divine relationships.
The child must derive his first impressions of the universe from the mother’s care; he is wholly dependent on the earthly father for his first ideas of the Heavenly Father.
The child's subsequent life is made happy or unhappy, easy or difficult, in accordance with his early mental and emotional life, conditioned by these social and spiritual relationships of the home.
A human being’s entire afterlife is enormously influenced by what happens during the first few years of existence. Children need fathers as well as mothers and fathers need this parental experience as much as do mothers.
It is an unfortunate and mistaken notion of modern society that child culture is largely the task of mothers.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
