Editor:
There is a great deal of political talk about government-controlled health care. I have been cared for by the government-controlled VA system and it is scary to think that this type of system will provide care for my grandchildren.
I supplement my care with private physicians because the VA system will not use the best medicine if it costs a little more than the best. I have congestive heart failure and Entresto is the medicine that is proven far better to extend your life than all others. Government Controlled VA health care does not have it available in the effort to save money.
I guess the politicians need to save that money so they can provide services for the lobbyist-controlled companies. Unfortunately, my life is not as important as their needs. My grandchildren deserve better.
Fremont Thompson
Englewood
