LETTER: Children die and what do we do?

Apr 4, 2023

Editor:

Children Die – the # 1 cause of death for our children is guns.
Children Die – we pass unlicensed carry laws.
Children Die – we stop women from making their own health care decisions.
Children Die – we pass school vouchers.
Children Die – we ban books.
Children Die – we ban transgender treatments for children.
Children Die – we pass pools of money to help insurance companies.
Children Die – we ban homeowners from suing insurance companies.
Children Die – we forget to make sure Congress designates Hurricane Ian as a qualified disaster.
Children Die – we pass "Stop Woke" laws.
Children Die – we target Disney.
Children Die – we ban children from talking about their periods in school.
Children Die – we stop teachers from teaching.
Children Die – we fly immigrants from Texas to other states.
Children Die – we allow the governor to pick school boards.
Children Die – we target journalists.
Children Die – we want to turn our schools into fortresses.
Children Die – our kids practice "Run, Hide, Fight" instead of A, B, C's.
Children Die – we offer our "thoughts and prayers."
Children Die – we keep voting for the same people to represent us. The same people who won't do anything to protect our children. We have no one to blame except ourselves.

John Sebesta
Punta Gorda
