A recent (April 29) letter, referring to the Don’t Say Gay law, commented: “What 5-year-old, or even 8 or 10-year-old, needs to be assaulted with this kind of information.” ‘Assaulted’ suggests that teachers are eager – even aggressively eager - to confront children before they are ready. If people think back, and ask their children and grandchildren to think back, they will realize this is far from the truth, and unfair to teachers to suggest it.
On the other hand, think of the child who has an LGBQT family-member, perhaps even two moms or two dads. A child might very well say something about this in school, and get the attention of other children who lack experience with atypical families. To keep it simple and relatively benign, let’s assume there are no bullies in the class who might complicate the situation, but that still leaves the issue active. Children are very perceptive of responses, or lack thereof, from adults they trust. Teachers must qualify for that. Schoolrooms are the strongest influence a child has outside of family life.
Whatever your feelings about such a family, to allow a child to feel – or classmates to believe - that there is something reprehensible about their family is an unfair burden. Tolerance. Acceptance. Love. We should all want children surrounded by these protections. And that means not allowing a child to be denied reassurance and support from a caring teacher if they realize their home life is out of the ordinary.
