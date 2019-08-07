Editor:
I can’t believe all the complaints about animals at the circus. PETA is so interested about animal abuse. I do not condone abuse against animals but how about we start a group PETK. People for the Ethical Treatment of Kids.
Do you realize more kids die in a day from animals (humans) who beat, starve, leave in cars and shoot them? Where are all the people who ignore this horrendous treatment? I think as a country we need to start looking out for these kids who have no one to fight for them.
Anyone who kills a child needs to be put to death the same way they killed the child. Beat them, starve them, lock in a hot car, let them experience what their victims felt like.
I may sound cold-hearted but we need to make these animals accountable for their actions. It breaks my heart every day hearing and reading about all the children dying for no reason.
Cathy Bohling
Port Charlotte
