Editor:
Are touch-screens affecting our children's fine motor skills development?
We live in a society engulfed with technology. Everywhere we go in public we can see adults and children staring at smartphones and tablets. Although this might be beneficial for adults, it may be the opposite for young children who are developing their fine motor skills.
As someone who has been working in early childhood education for over 11 years, my experience has shown me that many children have rarely painted or colored with crayons and have never used scissors until they came to our preschool.
Technology is a wonderful resource, but it's also important that children are exposed to all different types of writing tools. Allow children to use colored pencils, markers, crayons and even paint; allow children to use kid-friendly scissors and glue; allow them to cut up old magazines and newspapers, then glue these pieces onto paper to make new art.
All these activities will help young children to develop the smaller muscle in their hands. This will give them better control and make it easier for them to learn how to form numbers and letters when they go to VPK (volunteer prekindergarten) or kindergarten.
Children love to do art, and they love creating master pieces. Give them the chance to use their imagination all while developing their fine motor skills.
Sylvie Simis
Port Charlotte
