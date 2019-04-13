Editor:
How well you manage your emotions affects every aspect of your life. Whether working, studying, dating, playing a sport, or driving a car, healthy emotional management is crucial for a happy successful life.
In our schools we insist that math, science, technology and language arts are part of the curriculum, and neglect to teach the most important part of human development: managing our emotions.
We have students who are lonely, sad, angry, bullied, rejected and hurt living their lives confused as to what to do with their emotions. Our society is increasingly subjected to violence toward others, shootings, cyber-bullying and violence toward self, suicide, drug abuse.
The time to teach emotional coping skills along with the values of kindness, generosity, compassion, community and forgiveness is now. Learning emotional coping skills early will benefit and improve the quality of life both for the students and society.
I wrote two books for teaching emotional coping skills. Teachers introduced to the ideas in the books were excited about incorporating the subject into the classroom. Unfortunately, they doubted that this subject would ever become part of the overall school curriculum.
Everyone agrees that the need to teach emotional coping skills has never been greater, and yet we leave the learning of these skills to chance.
Be the first to call your teachers, principals and superintendent. Tell them to add emotional coping skills to everyday classroom activities. It will take a lot of calls. Our children are worth it.
Robert F. Chapman
Englewood
