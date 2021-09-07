President Biden’s words and actions/inactions matter to the world. His actions are not reassuring, especially to the Asian sphere (SEATO) where China’s growing influence is causing consternation amongst our allies in that region.
China, seeing America as a world power in decline, is pushing the envelope. They demonstrated their ambitions and attempt to cause instability, not only in Asia but also in the Middle East. As Iran joins the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Both Russia and China signal their readiness to cooperate.
China has been emboldened and is flexing its might towards Taipei (we know it as ROC – Taiwan) informing them that “once war comes, the island will collapse, and the U.S. won’t come to help.” Why? They paint the U.S. as being “weak and unreliable”, thus leaving Taiwan to the same fate as Afghanistan. They reinforced this position with a massive military exercise off the island of Taiwan (8/17/2021).
As tensions between China and the U.S. heighten China watches for American lack of resolve. Our actions demonstrate a lack of resolve.
They are expanding their sovereignty over the archipelago in the South China Sea known as the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands. China desires to regain control of its ancestral land, which they now consider breakaway provinces.
Those who consider China as a kind, peaceful, and competitive country should Google Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong, and SEATO (the reason for its formation). They will thus discover that China’s actions belie their professed intent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.